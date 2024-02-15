Dashcam footage and witnesses are being sought by Burnham-On-Sea Police who are investigating a collision that left a woman requiring hospital treatment.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to Love Lane, at the junction with Ramsay Way, at approximately 8.05pm on Friday 9th February, as we first reported here.

A Police spokesman says: “The collision involved a black Ford Focus and a grey Volkswagen Golf.”

“The Golf driver, who was a woman in her 30s, had to be freed by firefighters before being taken to hospital. She has since been discharged from hospital.”

“The Focus was unoccupied by the time officers arrived. We understand a man and a woman who may have been in the vehicle at the time of the collision left the scene on foot.”

If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5224035685, or complete the online appeals form.