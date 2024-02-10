Police, ambulance and fire crews were called to a crash in Burnham-On-Sea on Friday evening (February 9th).

Burnham’s busy Love Lane was closed after a collision near to the junction with Ramsway Way.

Fire crews from Cheddar and Bridgwater freed an occupant from a badly damaged car at the scene and she was treated by paramedics.

Police diverted traffic around the area while the road was closed at both ends of Love Lane, pictured here.

Police appealed for any witnesses to the incident to contact them on 101.