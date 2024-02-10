A new art exhibition has opened in Burnham-On-Sea this week showcasing the work of a local artist.

The display by Burnham-On-Sea artist Faye Barnes is underway at The Princess Theatere and is on show during the theatre’s opening hours in the Arts Lounge.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com at this weeek’s launch, she said: “This is my first exhibition – I have been painting for just two years and love creating it.”

“The exhibition features a variety of colourful abstract paintings, charcoal sketch trees and floral images.”

Faye’s work is on sale during the exhibition, which runs until the start of March.

She added that she was “overwhelmed” at the wonderful turnout for the opening night of the exhibition when dozens of people attended on Thursday evening.