Eight birds were found dead along a footpath at Apex Park in Highbridge on Friday (February 9th) after two youngsters were spotted firing at them using a slingshot.

It is the latest in a series of incidents in which swans and gulls have been attacked with a slingshot at Apex Park during recent weeks, as Burnham-On-Sea.com reported.

Somerset Council’s Parks Assistant Lizzie Warner, who oversees the park, said Police hacd been contacted on Friday following the new attacks.

“There were eight dead birds along the coast path into Apex Park, all with similar wounds,” she said, adding her shock.

Local wildlife charity Secret World Wildlife Rescue says such attacks are illegal and it has urged anyone with information or who sees such incidents to contact Avon and Somerset Police. A photo of the two boys has been handed to Police who are investigating.

Secret World Learning and Engagement Officer George Bethell told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Although gulls may be a familiar sight to those of us that live in seaside towns in the south west, they are actually a declining species; herring gulls are listed on the UK Red List as a species of conservation concern.”

“Sadly, this is not the first report of wildlife crime we have heard about in the local area. There have recently been a number of attacks on pigeons in Taunton being shot off the railway bridge where they are roosting. It is concerning to hear about young people treating wildlife in this way,” adds George.