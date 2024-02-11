A new expert mobile foot care service has launched across Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge.

Maria Jones, the owner of Burnham Mobile Foot Care, is a qualified foot health specialist.

She is a member of The Register for Foot Health Practitioners and has set up the new business after research showed many people prefer being treated for foot problems and issues in their own home.

Maria told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “I started in healthcare by becoming a Registered Nurse 17 years ago after being a care assistant for many years prior to that.”

“I have additional expertise in working with people who have dementia. All this experience has given me an increased awareness and appreciation of the lack of foot care provision within the community and those needing the services of a foot care practitioner.”

“My foot care service is domiciliary, based around home visits, giving opportunities to those who are less able to leave their homes or just wanting their home surroundings. However, I am also happy to visit residential/care homes or sheltered housing schemes. My service is professional and tailored to individual needs.”

Maria adds: “My experience allows me to treat and offer advice on a range of foot ailments and my clients consist of all age groups, including those with a variety of medical conditions including diabetes, arthritis, mobility problems, dementia and people who just can’t reach their feet.”

”I also treat people who just want some well-deserved pampering for their feet!”

She says a routine session will typically include the assessment and treatment of various problems like corns, hard skin, callus reduction, nail trimming, nail reduction and fungal infections.

Maria is based in Burnham-On-Sea and covers the surrounding area. For more information, click here.