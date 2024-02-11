Two local Guides have raised over £1,000 during a Burnham-On-Sea fundraising concert to help fund international trips this summer.

Holly and Leah Pike organised the successful live music night featuring local band Juice at Burnham’s Ritz Social Club on February 2nd, as we reported here.

It comes after they were selected to represent Girlguiding South West England on international trips this summer.

Holly is off to Malaysia for 14 days. During her trip she will be doing a community project at Kemaman working with a Malaysian turtle conservation team and taking part in beach clean-ups. Leah is off inter-railing around Europe for 12 days. She’s going to Zurich, Florence, Vienna, Krakow, Prague & Berlin along with community work.

The girls have thanked everyone who supported the fundraising band concert. Mum Amanda adds: “It was a huge success and everybody had a great time. We raised an incredible £1076 through ticket sales and the raffle.”

“We would like to thank the Ritz for allowing us to hire their venue. Juice who were absolutely amazing at entertaining everyone. The support the girls received was overwhelming.”

“We would like to thank the following companies who donated gifts or vouchers for the raffle: Take Two Cafe, Mendip Ski Centre, The Red Cow, Antony James Jewellers, The Grand Pier, West Croft Cider, May’s Cafe, West Croft farm shop, Burnham and Berrow Golf Club, The Packhorse Inn and Sopha.”