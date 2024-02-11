Burnham-On-Sea RNLI crews were called out last night (Saturday, 10th February) to help a grounded 30ft yacht.

The yacht’s crew had been making a night entrance to the River Brue near Burnham Sailing Club and misjudged the entrance channel.

The Burnham crew quickly launched the station’s D-class lifeboat, called Burnham Reach, with a crew of three onboard shortly after 9pm.

“On arrival, the casualty craft was found to be well aground on a dropping tide, but not in any obvious danger,” said a spokesman.

“The RNLI crew therefore briefed Milford Haven Coastguard control accordingly, were stood down and returned to the town jetty for recovery and wash-down ready for the next service.”

Burnham-On-Sea RNLI helmsman Nathan Meager added: “The yacht was well aground and not in obvious danger. The owner was properly equipped with VHF radio, food, water and confident of refloating on the morning tide.”

“He had sensibly notified Coastguard control of his predicament, who paged us to assist if required. We were happy to assist, but on this occasion were not really required.”