His partner, Laura Morgan, is another crew member, and his uncle, Matt Davis, works as the operations manager at Burnham-On-Sea lifeboat station.

“Chris was only 31 and an important and passionate member of RNLI Weston, giving his limitless energy to every facet of being a crew member, whether it was on the boat, ashore building our carnival float or enjoying a social night out with his lifeboat family,” his colleagues said in a statement.

The RNLI in Portishead is also mourning the loss of Bruce du Preez, who first joined the team in 2003.