Highbridge-based campervan hire company GM Campers is set to hold an open day today (Saturday 20th January) when visitors will get a chance to find out more about the service.

The event will take place from 10:30am to 3:30pm at the company’s Oaktree Business Park site at Unit J2A in Bristol Road, Highbridge.

GM Campers offers a wide range of well-maintained campers to choose from and provide customers with the perfect vehicles for memorable road trips and adventures.

A spokesman says: “The day will give visitors the opportunity to ask questions about the hire of campervans, to get ideas for trips, and qualify for 10% off.”

“GM Campers has been in the business of providing exceptional camper van hire service in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge with a range of campers that are well-maintained, comfortable, and equipped with all the essentials for a memorable journey.”

“With all types of size options to choose from whether that be smaller or large, GM Campers caters to diverse preferences and budgets.”

“Whether you’re planning a weekend getaway, an extended road trip, or exploring the great outdoors, GM Campers has the perfect camper to make your adventure unforgettable.”

“Our knowledgeable and passionate team will be on hand during the Open Day to answer any questions, offer expert advice, and assist with booking inquiries.”

For more information about GM Campers and the January Open Day event, see GM Campers’ website or contact them at hello@gmcampers.co.uk.