A new care centre providing a specialist daytime support service for adults with profound and multiple learning disabilities is set to open in Burnham-On-Sea town centre.

Reflect Day Support is opening the new facilities next month in a vacant premises in Regent Street, Burnham-On-Sea.

Mark Blaker, director at Reflect Day Support, says a full refurbishment is being undertaken in the run-up to the new premises opening.

Taking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, Mark says: “We are delighted to be opening a new seaside day support centre in Burnham shortly. We feel the location is perfect – with flat pavements along the seafront for wheelchairs and access onto the beach nearby via the ramp.”

He adds that Reflect’s activities “aim to develop awareness, communication skills and well being for adults with learning disabilities.”

He adds that Reflect Day Support – which is described as a ‘company with social propose’ – already runs established facilities in Shepton, Taunton, Weston and Westonzoyland.

Mark adds that Reflect has been keen to retain the heritage appearance of the Regent Street premises to ensure it is in keeping with other buildings in Regent Street.

A Burnham Chamber of Trade spokesman welcomed the arrival of the new business, saying its opening adds to the wide variety of commercial premises in the town centre.

The premises has been vacant since Burnham Angling moved to Victoria Street in 2021.