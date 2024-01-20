The Met Office has issued two weather warnings as Storm Isha is set to bring strong winds and torrential rain to the Burnham-On-Sea area on Sunday (January 21st).

A yellow warning for heavy rain will be in force from 12 noon on Sunday through until 12 noon on Monday.

A separate amber warning for high winds is in force from 6pm on Sunday evening through to 9am on Monday.

A spokesman for the Met Office says: “Strong winds associated with Storm Isha are expected to develop widely across the UK on Sunday, persisting into Monday.”

“Within the warning area, many places are likely to see southwesterly winds gust to around 50-60 mph and gusts may reach 60-70 mph for exposed locations (e.g. coasts).”

“There remains a chance of stronger winds impacting parts of this area for a time but this aspect remains uncertain.”

