Burnham-On-Sea RNLI lifeboat crews have taken part in a major training exercise with staff at Hinkley Point C.

The joint exercise involved carrying out a ‘man overboard’ rescue operation in the sea next to one of Hinkley’s offshore work vessels.

Earlier this year, we reported here that EDF Energy is using the vessels for the construction of the power station’s cooling water system.

Jamie Stevens, business resilience service manager at Hinkley Point C, says: “We appreciate the help of local emergency services in our regular programme of training exercises, such as the recent one supported by Burnham-On-Sea RNLI.”

“It is important our teams practice responding to a variety of different incidents as part of our commitment to keeping everyone safe on and around site.”

Previous training exercises have been supported by Avon and Somerset Police, HM Coastguard, BARB Search & Rescue, the South Western Ambulance Service and Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service.