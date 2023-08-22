A traditional Punch and Judy show has returned to Burnham-On-Sea seafront this week…with a VIP addition.

Paul Wheeler has added a King Charles III puppet to his performance alongside the line-up of familiar characters.

“The King’s character is a new addition and always goes down well with spectators,” says Paul, who has been performing in Burnham for ten years.

“Due to the poor weather this summer I have been unable to hold the show as many times as I’d hoped on the seafront this season.”

He will next be ok the seafront on August 29th and 31st, weather permitting.

Paul has previously performed his show on ITV1’s This Morning and on Channel 5’s Paul Merton’s Great Adventures.

“I always receive very positive feedback from people who come to the shows in Burnham – they are very much a seaside tradition,” he says.

Paul’s been performing on and off since he was aged seven and has been fully employed in the role since 2005. He is also a full member of the Punch & Judy Fellowship and Equity.