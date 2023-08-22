A wave of improvements at Berrow Primary Church Academy have been praised by Ofsted as it enters a new era.

The school has introduced a number of changes since joining The Priory Learning Trust.

Earlier this year, Charlotte Bradley became the new Principal who has overseen improvements in safeguarding, strategic planning and the curriculum, as well as the facilities.

An Ofsted monitoring visit in May noted the “rapid changes” with inspectors adding: “Teachers are positive about the directions of the school” and “The leader’s action plans are clear, precise and measurable… allowing governors to support and challenge leaders about the school’s progress.”

Charlotte had previously been at the excellent St Anne’s Church Academy in Weston, which has see great success in recent years.

Charlotte said: “There is an exciting air of positivity around our school and community that is almost tangible – we intend to continue moving at a rapid pace to ensure Berrow becomes a great school again for children, staff and our community.”

“We are making improvements to positively impact our children. Thank you to our families and friends for supporting our school.”

Lisa Dadds, Director of Primary Education and Standards, adds: “This is becoming a really strong community and we are all working together to help make this a really great school.”

“Our strong culture of ‘Students First, Cherishing Staff and Serving Communities’ is clear and prioritised every single day.”

“Thank you to everyone who is helping bring about so many rapid improvements in so many ways. Please get in touch if you want to find more – we would love to show you around.”