A huge barge glided past Burnham-On-Sea on Tuesday evening (April 23rd) on its way to Combwich near Bridgwater.

The Isobel Rose was hauled by two barges past Burnham and Stert Island before being met by the Bridgwater Bay Harbourmaster and heading along the River Parret at high tide.

The barge was delivering heavy plant machinery for Hinkley Point C from Avonmouth as part of the ongoing construction project.