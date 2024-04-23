8.4 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Wed Apr 24, 2024
Brave Burnham fundraiser plans 220-metre bungee jump from Swiss dam
News

Brave Burnham fundraiser plans 220-metre bungee jump from Swiss dam

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A brave Burnham-On-Sea fundraiser is set to undertake a bungee jump from the top of a famous dam in Switzerland for a local charity.

Chris Burt will be undertaking the bungee jump off the 220-metre high Contra Dam in Switzerland, which was part of the opening scenes in the James Bond film Goldeneye.

He will go ahead with the jump on 27th April to raise funds for Burnham mental health charity In Charley’s Memory.

Chris told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “I picked this charity because they offer mental health help within the local community in which people need these services.”

“People I know use and get help from them. Raising money for these services allows them to expand and help more people.”

To support Chris, see his fundraising page here.

An East Huntspill fundraiser is also doing the bungee jump, as we reported here.

