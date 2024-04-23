Burnham Book Festival announces writing competition shortlist

The organisers of Burnham Book Festival have this week announced the shortlist authors of their writing competitions.

Burnham Book Festival takes place from May 17th-19th at Burnham’s Princess Theatre and Burnham Library.

Author and judge Jonathan Pinnock says: “This year, there’s been such a fantastic and diverse range of styles in both the poetry and short story categories.”

“Deciding on a shortlist hasn’t been easy. But we’ve made our decision and the entries have been passed on to judges Richard Jones of Tangent Books, authors Sue Purkiss and Alex Cotter, and poet TC Arkle.”

The shortlisted writers are:

11 & Under Poetry:

Flightless – Emma Rose Johnson

Journey to Freedom – Lowenna Piper

Me – Mia Shore

My Dog Ruby – Eliza Baldwin

That’s What Happens When You Don’t Give Me a Spoon – Fern Robin

The Ghastly Gramo – Beth Hoare

The Sky at Night – Emma Rose Johnson

The Snake – Fern Bishop

12-18 Poetry:

A Monster is a Man – Hadley Carreras-Bennett

Artificial Intelligence and the Human Hand – Grace Poole

Beware the Lonely Werewolf – Ellen Smith

Drag – Hadley Carreras-Bennett

I Am What I Be – Tyler Cuddeford

The Small City Life – Noelie Lever

Adult (19+) Poetry:

A Bit of Advice – Myst Dando

Culmstock Beacon – Jamie Koudia

Labels – Macaque

The Notice – Susan Hutchings

The River Lamprey – Sanchia Rachael

The Secret Life of the Charity Shop – Alison Rosser

Washlands Like These – Sarah Leavesley/James

11 & Under Short Story:

Dragons – Rosie Wakefield-Paul

Elisha the Super Ape – Stephen Baldwin

Moony – Emma Rose Johnson

The Big Freeze – Jesse Elsworth

The Extraordinary Blob – Lily Elsworth

The Magic Violin – Pollyanna Graham

The Way to the New Land – William T Paull

12-18 Short Story:

An Ordinary Day – Alexander Shaw-Young

Curiosity Killed the Cat – M.R. Casper

Fragmented – Alexander Shaw-Young

I’ll be Home by Christmas – Sasha Keates

Incident C-54 – Jake Hitchcock

Martha – Ola

The Bench – Emily Smith

The clearing – Freya Sanders

Adult (19+) Short Story:

An Idea of Heaven – Fenja Hill

Be True to Your Bar – Tabitha Bast

Cracks – Alexis Brooks

Deep Down – Josie Turner

For the Record – Macaque

Kathe Kovak & the Pro Ks – James Kingston

The Timely Passing of Norman Butler – Alison Rosser

“We received hundreds of entries, continuing a year on year upward trend,” adds organiser Lewis Coleman. “It was amazing to see so many writers taking part, some familiar names too. In fact, two local authors have made the shortlist this year and both previous years. Alex Shaw-Young in the 12 – 18 age category and Macaque, in the adult category, have not only appeared every year, but also this year they’ve both been shortlisted twice! It’s amazing to see, and both are local writers. It makes us feel like we’re nurturing talent.”

The stories and poems will be published in an anthology, which will be available at the festival. The winner of the cover competition was announced previously on social media. Vicky Derrick’s striking artwork will appear on this year’s book.

Sponsored by local author Damien Boyd, the winners will be awarded at a ceremony 2:00pm on Sunday 19th May.

This festival will take place from May 17th to 19th in The Princess Theatre and Burnham Library. It features talks, workshops and panel sessions, plus music from The Quarrymen, the band that gave birth to the Beatles, and The Mangledwurzels. The full programme is available here: bit.ly/BBFprog2024

The event is returning after the success of the first event, the 2023 Burnham Food Festival.

For more information on Burnham Book Festival see burnhambookfest.co.uk