Somerset’s Age UK holding information day today in Burnham for over 60s

Somerset’s Age UK is to hold a special information day in Burnham-On-Sea today (Wednesday, April 24th) aimed at local residents over 60.

The charity will be visiting Burnham Methodist Church’s Waffle Hub in College Street from 12pm-3pm.

Age UK Somerset’s Information and Advice Team will be providing free advice and help to over 60s, their families, friends and carers on matters such as finance, care, housing, exercise, health, volunteering, social activities, dementia support, and more.

“Come on down for a relaxing coffee and a chance to chat with the friendly folks from Age UK. Whether it’s for yourself or your older relatives and friends, they’re here to offer help, support, and valuable information.”

“Discover a wealth of resources, from accessing essential services to expert advice on wills, LPAs, and Trusts — plus much more. That’s not all! Age UK also hosts a variety of enjoyable activities that bring together like-minded individuals for some good old-fashioned fun and companionship.”

“Experience the warm hospitality of The Waffle Hub and join us in welcoming Age UK. Let’s make tomorrow a day of connection, laughter, and new friendships.”