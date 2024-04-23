PHOTOS: Wedmore Young Farmers’ Club celebrates its 90th anniversary

Wedmore Young Farmers’ Club celebrated their 90th anniversary show over the weekend with a day of activities.

The group and its supporters gathered on Saturday 20th April at The George Inn, Wedmore where a large display of cattle, sheep, pigs and handicrafts took place.

Members of the public including many past, current and future club members where they were treated to not only eight cattle classes in the ring but a new addition for this special year, a class for sheep handling which was very well received by the crowds.

A display of handicrafts was on view in The Masonic Hall along with a collection of photographs and memorabilia documenting the club’s 90 years.

The Club celebrated a successful day with a Dinner and Dance at Batch Country House in the evening with over 200 guests in attendance.

Among the winners announced were Junior Scoring Most Points Other Than Stock-keeping for Jack Baker, Senior Scoring Most Points Other Than Stock-keeping to Lloyd Hewish (Club Chairman). Most Helpful Member was Oliver Berry. Most Enthusiastic Junior Member was Grace Willcox and Most Enthusiastic Senior Member went to Elizabeth Bell.

The Best all-round award for a Junior went to Grace Willcox while Best All-round for a Senior was Elizabeth Bell. The Overall Best All-round Member award went to Grace Willcox.

The Club would like to thank their Advisory Committee for organising the Show, the many Judges and all those who sponsored classes and donated prizes.