Burnham-On-Sea Gig Rowing Club set to compete in world championships

Burnham-On-Sea Gig Rowing Club is gearing up to compete in the World Pilot Gig Championships.

A team of 19 gig club members will be heading to the Isles of Scilly in May to take part in the event.

A club spokesperson told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Training for the event has been no mean feat. Our crew will be competing in races for ladies veterans, men’s superveterans, ladies open and Men’s open.”

“A few of our members will also be competing in the men’s veterans race in collaboration with Clevedon, and the Men’s Open race in collaboration with Penzance.”

The Burnham-On-Sea crew, pictured above, will be among 441 registered crews racing across eight categories on May 3rd, 4th and 5th.

A Burnham-On-Sea gig rowing team competed in the world championships last year for the first time.

“With just two weeks until the races start, we wish our crews good weather and the very best of luck on their adventures in the Isles of Scilly,” adds the club.

Burnham-On-Sea Gig Rowing Club was formed in 2015 and has grown with scores of members. Dozens of rowers from across the region took part in the second Burnham-On-Sea gig rowing regatta last June, which was hailed a success. The first gig rowing regatta was held in 2022.