Burnham-On-Sea photographer captures Aurora in the night sky behind lighthouse

Burnham-On-Sea photographer Don Bishop has captured a unique image of a possible Aurora in the night sky behind the town’s iconic lighthouse.

Don told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “On Friday (19th April) I went out with my camera to the beach by the lower lighthouse, as my Northern Lights/Aurora app was giving a red alert for a possible Aurora over most of the UK.”

“I’ve not gone out before for such an occurrence, but it was a calm evening with a low tide and not particularly cold.”

“I waited for about an hour and a half and although nothing was visible with the naked eye, I shot off a few long exposures with my camera mounted on a tripod.”

“To my surprise I noticed a slight green colour in the sky on the photos, but not thinking it was actually the Aurora I didn’t process the images until Monday when time allowed.”

“Now I have the final image there is indeed a hint of the green colour that the Aurora produces on the odd occasions it is visible in the UK.”

“You are most unlikely to see the ‘dancing lights’ effects associated with the Aurora in more northern countries.”

“So here is an image of our famous lighthouse in Burnham with the Aurora visible, but only to your camera. Perhaps a better display may occur one day.”