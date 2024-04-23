8.4 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Wed Apr 24, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsRoadchef opens new LEON restaurant at Sedgemoor Services near Burnham-On-Sea
News

Roadchef opens new LEON restaurant at Sedgemoor Services near Burnham-On-Sea

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Motorists travelling southbound on the M5 motorway approaching Burnham-On-Sea can enjoy a new restaurant.

Roadchef, which operates Sedgemoor Services, has opened a new LEON outlet at its Sedgemoor Southbound site on the M5.

“As Roadchef continues its expansion across the country, this is the second opening in Somerset for LEON and its most westerly location in the UK,” says a spokesman.

The outlet is located on the M5 Southbound between J21 for Weston and J22 for Burnham-On-Sea.

“It will offer a quick, convenient yet healthy food-on-the-go option for travellers stopping for a rest at the site.”

“Offering all the typical LEON menu favourites, the restaurant will boast several self-order kiosks, enabling time-pressed road users to reduce queuing and wait time within the service area.”

Howard Lockwood, Catering & Brand Development Director at Roadchef, adds: “We are thrilled to welcome a LEON outlet to Sedgemoor Southbound. LEON’s focus on healthy and delicious food aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing travellers with a wide range of quality food options.”

“LEON’s reputation for tasty and nutritious meals will be a major draw for travellers seeking satisfying on-the-go dining options. This partnership reflects the changing tastes of consumers and highlights Roadchef’s commitment to cater to those evolving preferences.”

This new opening marks a continuation of an ongoing partnership, which has seen Roadchef open eleven outlets at their locations since 2018, following the MSA operator opening their first LEON in Wales at Roadchef Magor in 2023.

 

Previous article
VIDEO: Huge Hinkley Point C barge glides past Burnham-On-Sea
Next article
Town Council decides it won’t move into Burnham-On-Sea town centre

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

The Annexe @ 153

HG Beauty

Mammoth Comfort Centre

Somerset Sunrooms

Late availability and last minute deals

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
overcast clouds
8.4 ° C
10.6 °
6.9 °
74 %
0.5kmh
94 %
Wed
11 °
Thu
11 °
Fri
12 °
Sat
14 °
Sun
10 °
© Copyright 2002 -2024 Burnham-On-Sea.com