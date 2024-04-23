Roadchef opens new LEON restaurant at Sedgemoor Services near Burnham-On-Sea

Motorists travelling southbound on the M5 motorway approaching Burnham-On-Sea can enjoy a new restaurant.

Roadchef, which operates Sedgemoor Services, has opened a new LEON outlet at its Sedgemoor Southbound site on the M5.

“As Roadchef continues its expansion across the country, this is the second opening in Somerset for LEON and its most westerly location in the UK,” says a spokesman.

The outlet is located on the M5 Southbound between J21 for Weston and J22 for Burnham-On-Sea.

“It will offer a quick, convenient yet healthy food-on-the-go option for travellers stopping for a rest at the site.”

“Offering all the typical LEON menu favourites, the restaurant will boast several self-order kiosks, enabling time-pressed road users to reduce queuing and wait time within the service area.”

Howard Lockwood, Catering & Brand Development Director at Roadchef, adds: “We are thrilled to welcome a LEON outlet to Sedgemoor Southbound. LEON’s focus on healthy and delicious food aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing travellers with a wide range of quality food options.”

“LEON’s reputation for tasty and nutritious meals will be a major draw for travellers seeking satisfying on-the-go dining options. This partnership reflects the changing tastes of consumers and highlights Roadchef’s commitment to cater to those evolving preferences.”

This new opening marks a continuation of an ongoing partnership, which has seen Roadchef open eleven outlets at their locations since 2018, following the MSA operator opening their first LEON in Wales at Roadchef Magor in 2023.