Town Council decides it won’t move into Burnham-On-Sea town centre

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Town Councillors have voted against moving out of their current council chambers and into the town centre.

Town councillors have considered proposals to sell the Jaycroft Road courthouse (pictured above) and buying the vacant former Adult Learning Centre in Burnham’s Princess Street from Somerset Council.

However, a report from the Town Council’s Office Accommodation Working Group recommended not to proceed with the purchase, which it says would cost a “minimum of £530,000.” Burnham’s adult learning centre closed in 2017.

At a full council meeting this month, town councillors have voted unanimously not to purchase the former adult learning centre building in Princess Street.

Instead, an architect is to be appointed to produce plans for reconfiguring and upgrading the Jaycroft Road Offices, to be paid from the Town Council’s earmarked reserves.

The debate came as the council has been exploring options for future council offices and discussions have taken place with Somerset Council, which owns the former adult learning centre, pictured above.

Cllr Mike Facey said at this month’s meeting: “The building was past its sell-by date as an education centre. It had not been maintained. I completely support the recommendation. I would also like to see a new access route introduced at Jaycroft Road as part of the plans.”

Cllr Pete Clayton added: “I would be happy to propose the recommendation.”

The Town Council had agreed to have the Adult Learning Centre valued to ensure it was inline with the figure being proposed by Somerset Council. A building survey report was also commissioned to ascertain if the project would be feasible.

The cost for repairs to the elarning centre would have been £278,200. The building would also have needed “extensive internal reconfiguration” work to make the space suitable for the Council’s needs, heard councillors.

Other options were considered – including the former Job Centre building, pictured, which the council has insufficient parking and no outside space for council equipment.

Burnham Library also considered with its shared upstairs space. However, a Town Council report stated that the current layout would not work for council offices and it is smaller than needs require.

Lloyds Bank – which closes this autumn – was also considered and has a price unknown. It was felt that the bank’s outside space would not be big enough and that significant internal changes would be required to accommodate the Town Council.

A report to councillors adds: “To purchase the former Adult Learning Centre and undertake essential repairs and reconfigure would cost a minimum of £530,000. Some of this cost would be offset from the sale of Jaycroft Road and £150,000 from the property maintenance earmarked reserves. Somerset Council would be willing to allow the Town Council to rent the building on a peppercorn rent until the sale of Jaycroft Road was completed.”