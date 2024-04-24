10.4 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Thu Apr 25, 2024
King Alfred Concert Band to perform Spring concert in Highbridge this month

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Highbridge’s King Alfred Concert Band will be performing their Spring concert at Highbridge Community Hall on Saturday 18th May.

“The band will be performing a great selection of music from The Beatles, popular shows, films and jazz classics,” says a spokesperson.

Tickets, priced at just £5 with no charge for accompanied children, can be purchased on the door. The concert starts at 7pm.

“During the interval refreshments will be available and there will also be a raffle.  It promises to be a lively evening’s entertainment and all are welcome.”

