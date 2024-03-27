Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Town Councillors are set to consider next week whether to move out their current council chambers and into a new location in the town centre.

A report from the council’s Office Accommodation Working Group recommends that the council should not proceed with the purchase of Burnham’s former Adult Learning Centre in Princess Street (pictured above) at a cost of a “minimum of £530,000.” Burnham’s SS&L adult learning centre has been vacant since December 2017.

Instead, the group has recommended that the Town Council goes ahead with a lower-cost reconfiguration and upgrades of the Council’s current premises at the Old Courthouse in Burnham’s Jaycroft Road, pictured below.

The debate comes as the council has been exploring options for future council offices and discussions have taken place with Somerset Council, which owns the former adult learning centre.

The Town Council’s report states: “The Town Council agreed to have the Adult Learning Centre valued to ensure it was inline with the figure being proposed by Somerset Council. A building survey report was also commissioned to ascertain if the project would be feasible.”

“The building survey report has been fully reviewed by the Working Group. The main reference was to the sustained and lengthy period of neglect of routine maintenance, which has caused significant consequential deterioration.”

“The cost for repairs is £278,200. The building would also need some extensive internal reconfiguration works to make the space suitable for the Council’s needs, which has yet to be costed.”

The report adds: “As the Council wanted to move to a more centralised position, some, other options have been explored.”

“The former Job Centre building has a Price unknown. There is a lack of parking and no

outside space for Council equipment.”

“Burnham Library would be shared in the upstairs space. The Registrars already have an office that could not be used. The current layout would not work for council offices and it is smaller than needs require. There would be an issue with use out of hours and we would need to find alternative space for meetings. There is available outside storage space available for grounds equipment, but this would reduce parking provision.”

“This space would need to be rented and capital monies could not be used for this purpose, therefore there would be an increase in the Precept. There is also a risk that Somerset Council could move the Library Services in the future.”

“Lloyds Bank has a price unknown. This will be vacant at the end of year, but again the outside space is not available and significant internal changes to the building would be required.”

The report to town councillors adds: “With the financial issues being faced by Somerset Council, the Town Council is likely to take on more services in the future and any office space needs to be large enough to accommodate the expanding workforce and have space for vehicles and machinery.”

“The current office building’s layout is not practical for the business needs of the Council, as the layout was for a Courthouse. The building is spacious and there is ample outside space. Concerns have been raised regarding the roof but a survey has been undertaken and the roof has been found to be in good order. Some repairs are required which would cost approximately £1,000. The building’s location is not ideal and access is difficult.”

“To purchase the former SS&L building (Adult Learning Centre), undertake essential repairs and reconfigure the cost would be a minimum of £530,000. Some of this cost would be offset from the sale of Jaycroft Road and £150,000 from the property maintenance earmarked reserves. Somerset Council would be willing to allow the Town Council to rent the building on a peppercorn rent until the sale of Jaycroft Road was completed.”

“To stay at Jaycroft Road, the building would need upgrades to windows, heating etc and the space reconfigured. To ascertain costs, this would need an architect to be commissioned.”

The report concludes with a recommendation: “The Office Accommodation Working Group recommends that due to the financial commitment the Council should not purchase the former SS&L (Adult Learning Centre) building. An architect should be appointed to produce plans for a reconfiguration and upgrades of Jaycroft Road, to be paid for from the maintenance earmarked reserve.”