A new cafe is set to open in Burnham-On-Sea town centre today (Wednesday, March 27th).

The new business, called Jeff’s, is opening at 10 High Street next to Burnham Shopping Centre.

Owners Scott and Debby Moore have opened it in place of the former ‘Ray’s Cafe’ which closed last year.

Debby told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are open seven days a week from 8am-3pm offering locally sourced, freshly-cooked, breakfasts, snacks and lunches.”

“There are specials, hand-crafted burgers and traditional hot meals plus ice creams and milkshakes.”

“We’ve been in the business for 18 years and so are coming in with a lot of experience. We look forward to welcoming customers.”