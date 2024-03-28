An Easter Fair held by Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Sea Cadets has been hailed a success after raising hundreds of pounds for the group.

It was held at the Sea Cadets Unit in Cassis Close, Burnham, over the weekend where a wide selection of crafts, jewellery, gift ideas, refreshments and games were laid on.

“We thank everyone who came along to support us by raising funds for Burnham and Highbridge Sea Cadets,” said a spokesman.

“Visitors were able to browse a variety of craft and gift stalls with lots of ideas and treats from jewellery, handmade crafts and decorations to photos, cards and much more.”

Pictured: The event underway at the weekend (Photos Mike Lang)