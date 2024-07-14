12.2 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Mon Jul 15, 2024
News

West Huntspill hotel to turn 60 lodges into accommodation for Hinkley Point C workers

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Laburnum Lodges in West Hunstpill

A West Huntspill hotel has been given the go-ahead by Somerset Council to turn 60 lodges into accommodation for Hinkley Point C workers.

As Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here, a planning application was submitted in January this year Laburnum Lodges sought permission from Somerset Council to convert its accommodation for Hinkley workers for a minimum of five years, before then reverting back to holiday accommodation.

There are 60 letting lodges at the 40-acre site that operate as part of the hotel complex, and these will soon become accommodation for Hinkley staff.

Access to the site will remain the same via Sloway Lane and parking for 120 vehicles is to be unchanged as part of the planning application (ref 52/23/00010).

There are now over 12,000 workers at Hinkley Point C as EDF prepares to install the power station’s first nuclear reactor.

