News

PHOTOS: Workers at Hinkley Point C install Britain’s first new nuclear reactor in over 30 years

Workers building the Hinkley Point C nuclear power station near Burnham-On-Sea have installed Britain’s first new nuclear reactor for more than 30 years.

The first of two 13m long “reactor pressure vessels” will produce enough energy alone to generate reliable low carbon electricity for 3m homes. With two units, the power station will provide Britain with 7% of its electricity.

This major milestone comes less than 12 months after the huge steel dome was lifted in place to close the reactor building. The reactor is the first to be installed at a British power station since Sizewell B’s in 1991.

The “reactor pressure vessel” (RPV) is a 500-tonne steel container that holds nuclear fuel used to make heat to produce steam for the world’s largest turbine. The RPV arrived at Hinkley Point C in February last year and has been in store until the installation, which was completed on the evening of Tuesday 3rd December.

In a precision operation, the RPV was lifted onto rails and inserted through a 19.5m high equipment hatch, before being rotated by the large internal polar crane and lowered onto a support ring with just 40mm clearance on either side.  It will be flanked by four 25m high steam generators due to be fitted next year.

The reactor pressure vessel has very high technical standards and exacting quality requirements. Throughout the manufacturing process there has been ongoing regulatory oversight from the Office for Nuclear Regulation ensuring that these standards are met.

Stuart Crooks, Hinkley Point C Managing Director, said: “This is an important moment, not just for the team at Hinkley Point C, but also for everyone who wants to see the UK deliver energy security, fight climate change and provide power for our AI and digital future.”

“We are working hard to play our part and using the experience gained delivering the first reactor to drive efficiencies in building our second one. That experience will also benefit follow-on projects, such as Sizewell C, as well as boost jobs and skills for the UK’s growth agenda.”

The installation marks another step forward in the fit out of the power station with equipment, including 360km of pipes and 10,000km of cable. This is the first of two nuclear reactors to be installed at Hinkley Point C.

Once operational, each unit will contribute significantly to the UK’s energy security. The power station will help Britain achieve net-zero by providing enough reliable low-carbon electricity to power 6 million homes.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband says: “Installing the first reactor pressure vessel at Hinkley Point C is a significant feat of engineering and a major step forward for the UK’s most advanced nuclear project.”

“Getting Hinkley up and running to produce clean power for six million homes will be a win for our long-term energy independence, protecting billpayers as we accelerate to net zero.”

