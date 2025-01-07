National Grid says it is committed to using T-pylons locally despite noise and cost concerns

National Grid says it remains committed to using T-pylons through Somerset linking to the new Hinkley Point C power station near Burnham-On-Sea.

It comes despite the Telegraph newspaper reporting over the weekend that National Grid has “effectively abandoned the flagship futuristic pylons because they are too noisy and expensive.”

But National Grid says the Hinkley Connection Project will be using the T-pylons with the pylons now constructed and fully strung ahead of final energisation this coming summer.

A National Grid spokesperson told Burnham-On-Sea.com on Monday January 6th: “The T-pylon design remains among the options we consider for future new network projects – including offshore and underground cables, and lattice pylons – with different technologies assessed against a range of factors, including what’s possible from an engineering and environmental point of view, and feedback from local communities.”

“Our Hinkley Connection Project, which includes T-pylons, is nearing completion and will help power six million homes with clean electricity. The design has been well received by the community, who showed a preference for it during consultation.”

“The cost of all National Grid Electricity Transmission activity across England and Wales, including the Hinkley Connection Project, amounts to around £25 on the average annual household electricity bill.”

National Grid says it consulted with the local community on the Hinkley Connection Project for five years and received more than 11,000 pieces of feedback, “with most people showing a preference for T-pylons over lattice pylons.” Following consultation, a Development Consent Order (DCO) was submitted, and permission granted by the Secretary of State.

“Throughout the project, we’ve collaborated closely with landowners along the route to minimise our impact.”

It adds: “In response to reports from a small number of landowners about noise levels in windy conditions, we have installed an updated specification of spacer on some sections of the overhead electricity line.”