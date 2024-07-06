VIDEO: Hinkley Point C getting ready to install power station’s first nuclear reactor

A new video update from Hinkley Point C shows how the project is getting ready to install the heart of the new nuclear power station.

Following last year’s ‘Dome Lift’ when the reactor building roof was lifted in place, preparations are underway to install the first nuclear reactor, the massive steam generators, and the world’s largest turbine.

The video below, presented by Hinkley Point C’s nuclear island director Simon Parsons, goes behind the scenes as around 12,000 people work to build and fit out the power station.

Recent work includes the cooling water tunnels under the Bristol Channel, and the fitting of miles of cables, pipes and equipment plus the 50-metre-tall Turbine Hall, destined to house the world’s largest Arabelle turbine.

The project sees 12,000 people on-site. 8,000 people have also received training at the project’s three training Centres of Excellence.

Hinkley Point C will provide 6 million homes with low-carbon energy.