Hinkley Point C welcomes Government proposals to reform environmental impact

Hinkley Point C has this week welcomed Government proposals to reform the way developers mitigate their environmental impact.

The proposals for a strategic nature restoration fund could find solutions that work for both the environment and local communities, without putting vital new infrastructure at risk.

A spokesman for Hinkley Point C says: “As well as developing a strategic approach to compensation, the new proposals must also ensure that the assessment of potential environmental damage is determined in a proportionate and reasonable way.”

“Hinkley Point C has already designed and built significant environmental protections, and its clean power will make a major impact in the fight against climate change.”

“For example, Hinkley Point C is the first power station in the Severn to have fish protection measures in place, with a specially designed low velocity cooling water intake system and a fish return system.”

“However, the current lengthy process to identify and implement acceptable compensation for a small remaining assessed impact on fish has the potential to delay the operation of the power station.”

“That process remains in place for Hinkley Point C and the project is working with local communities and stakeholders to find solutions that work for both communities and the environment.”

“We’re also reviewing the potential of any emerging technologies to see if they could help us further protect fish without risking the lives of divers in the dangerous waters of the Severn Estuary.”

“Hinkley Point C hopes that Government can establish a new framework that manages these current challenges in a more proportionate and effective manner.”