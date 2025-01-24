9 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Fri Jan 24, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsBurnham-On-Sea Spring Flower Show organisers issue call for entries
NewsWhat's On

Burnham-On-Sea Spring Flower Show organisers issue call for entries

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Hundreds of colourful Spring flowers will go on show when Burnham-On-Sea Horticultural Society holds its annual Spring Flower Show on Saturday March 8th.

As well as exhibits of seasonal daffodils and flowering bulbs and plants, there will also be amateur photography, floral art, domestic and junior classes.

Entries cost 20p each. Entry forms should be submitted by 8pm on the Wednesday before the show. Call 788058 for entry forms and details.

The event takes place in Burnham-On-Sea Community Centre in Berrow Road from 2-5pm. Admittance will be free of charge. There will also be refreshments, perennial plants, bulbs and more for sale.

Also see: What’s on in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge

Previous article
Hinkley Point C welcomes Government proposals to reform environmental impact
Next article
Met Office warns of 60mph winds overnight in Burnham-On-Sea area for Storm Éowyn

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Haze Caravan Rentals

49 Esplanade

Resin8 (TKASA Young Enterprise 2024)

The Rosewood Burnham-On-Sea

2 Brighthome, Brean

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
overcast clouds
9 ° C
9.5 °
8.6 °
71 %
6.7kmh
98 %
Fri
8 °
Sat
7 °
Sun
9 °
Mon
7 °
Tue
8 °
© Copyright 2002 -2025 Burnham-On-Sea.com