Burnham-On-Sea Spring Flower Show organisers issue call for entries

Hundreds of colourful Spring flowers will go on show when Burnham-On-Sea Horticultural Society holds its annual Spring Flower Show on Saturday March 8th.

As well as exhibits of seasonal daffodils and flowering bulbs and plants, there will also be amateur photography, floral art, domestic and junior classes.

Entries cost 20p each. Entry forms should be submitted by 8pm on the Wednesday before the show. Call 788058 for entry forms and details.

The event takes place in Burnham-On-Sea Community Centre in Berrow Road from 2-5pm. Admittance will be free of charge. There will also be refreshments, perennial plants, bulbs and more for sale.

