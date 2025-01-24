Met Office warns of 60mph winds overnight in Burnham-On-Sea area for Storm Éowyn

Heavy rain and strong winds are sweeping through the Burnham-On-Sea area this morning (Friday January 24th) as Storm Éowyn arrives.

A yellow weather weather warning is in place for high winds gusting up to 60mph and heavy rain in Burnham between 1am-5am.

The conditions are being caused by the jet stream quickly invigorating. The current spell of very cold weather in North America has fired up the jet stream, say forecasters, as the frigid air meets warmth over the Atlantic.

A Met Office spokesman says: “Storm Éowyn will move across the northwest of the UK on Friday, clearing to the northeast on Friday night. This will bring a spell of strong winds, initially south to southeasterly before turning west to southwesterly, with peak gusts of 50-60 mph inland, 60-70 mph around some coasts and hills.”

“The wind strength will gradually ease across southern areas later on Friday.”

Forecasts indicate some further periods of very unsettled weather are also expected on Sunday, with a yellow warning in place for more strong winds across the West Country, including the Burnham-On-Sea area.

ALSO SEE:

Burnham-On-Sea weather forecast