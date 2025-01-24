9 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Fri Jan 24, 2025
Dog fouling crackdown launched by council's Berrow dunes rangers
News

Dog fouling crackdown launched by council’s Berrow dunes rangers

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A dog fouling crackdown has been launched in Berrow dunes by Somerset Council. 

Berrow dunes rangers are highlighting dog waste left in the area as part of an effort to reduce the problem.

A spokesperson for Somerset Council, which manages the 15 hectares of Berrow dunes, says: “The Rangers are trialling a process of highlighting dog poo in Berrow Dunes Local Nature Reserve.”

“This is due to the high levels of faeces that are not being picked up and are impacting the quality of the reserve.”

“Excess dog poo on the reserve adds nutrients to the site, which affects the soil and causes eutrophication in the ponds.”

“Eutrophication causes algal blooms from high nutrient levels, and excessive amounts of algae absorb oxygen from the pond, resulting in complete deoxygenation, making the ponds uninhabitable to other species.”

The council adds: “Please help to keep our reserve a beautiful walking spot and a haven for wildlife by picking up after your dog. Thank you for your co-operation.”

