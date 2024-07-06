13.3 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sun Jul 07, 2024
New group of travellers leaves Burnham-On-Sea car park after 24-hour stay

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A group of travellers who pitched up on a Burnham-On-Sea car park have left after legal proceedings were again started.

The group of five caravans and five towing vehicles occupied Somerset Council’s car park next to the Cassis Close playing fields and Bay Centre on Friday evening (July 5th).

Burnham Football Club had to cancel some of its activities on Saturday as a result.

Police spoke to the group on Friday evening and they moved shortly after 7pm on Saturday evening, local residents confirmed.

VIDEO: Hinkley Point C getting ready to install power station’s first nuclear reactor
Burnham-On-Sea Picnic In The Park to be held in Manor Gardens today

