New group of travellers leaves Burnham-On-Sea car park after 24-hour stay

A group of travellers who pitched up on a Burnham-On-Sea car park have left after legal proceedings were again started.

The group of five caravans and five towing vehicles occupied Somerset Council’s car park next to the Cassis Close playing fields and Bay Centre on Friday evening (July 5th).

Burnham Football Club had to cancel some of its activities on Saturday as a result.

Police spoke to the group on Friday evening and they moved shortly after 7pm on Saturday evening, local residents confirmed.