Burnham Community Centre to hold community meals after gaining funding to help vulnerable

The first in a series of community meals to help support local vulnerable people through the winter months is set to be held by Burnham-On-Sea Community Centre this coming weekend.

It comes after Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here that Somerset Community Foundation has awarded the Community Centre a grant of £18,000 for the project.

David Norton, Chairman at Burnham Community Centre, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are delighted to announce that following a grant from Somerset Community Foundation, we

are able to open our Community Centre on the Sundays listed below to provide a free Sunday meal to the Burnham and Highbridge Community.”

“Beginning on Sunday 12th January through to Sunday 30th March, meals will be served at 1pm with the Centre remaining open until 4pm.”

“This will help support people during these winter months who are facing the challenges of the cost of living, energy price increases and social loneliness and isolation. Anyone who feels this applies to them is welcome to attend, including families.”

“To help us cater for the right number it would be helpful if you could let us know if you would like to come along. We hope to be catering for 50 meals. The meals will consist of a choice of a hot main course with a vegetarian options plus a hot or cold pudding. There will also be a children’s option plus tea, coffee plus squash.”

David adds: “If you are interested in helping or attending a meal and would like further information contact us by email at: Burnhamcc@outlook.com or calling 01278 792666.”