Burnham Community Centre awarded £18,000 to help support vulnerable people over the winter

Somerset Community Foundation has awarded Burnham-On-Sea Community Centre a grant of £18,000 to help support vulnerable people through the winter months.

David Norton, Chairman at Burnham Community Centre, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We plan to provide a lunch and a warm social afternoon every Sunday from January 12th until the end of March.”

“The funding will allow us to purchase additional equipment, train volunteers and purchase food.”

He adds: “I have consulted other groups working in the community to identify if there is a need for this type of support and have received unanimous encouragement that there is.”

“We are putting together a team of volunteers to deliver this project and still need people to join the team.”

David adds: “If you are interested in helping or attending a meal and would like further information contact us by email at: Burnhamcc@outlook.com or calling 01278 792666. Those that wish to attend the lunch can do so between 1pm and 4pm.”