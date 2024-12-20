Met Office issues new warning for winds of up to 70mph in Burnham area on Sunday

A new weather warning for strong winds in the Burnham-On-Sea area has been issued for this Sunday (December 22nd).

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for “a prolonged period of strong winds which will likely lead to some disruption” on Sunday across the region from midnight to 9pm.

It warns: “Strong and gusty northwesterly winds are expected to develop on Sunday, with gusts of 50-60 mph expected quite widely. Around some exposed coasts and hills of gusts 70mph are possible, especially in the north and west. In addition, squally showers are likely with some hail and thunder possible in places.”

“This has the potential to cause delays to public transport and some disruption to the road network, which may have a greater than usual impact given the busier pre-Christmas weekend travel. Dangerous coastal conditions can be expected too, with large waves an additional hazard.”

