Burnham-On-Sea’s MP Ashley Fox issues Christmas message to residents

Burnham-On-Sea’s MP Ashley Fox has issued a Christmas message to residents.

He says: “In the midst of our often-busy lives, Christmas gives us the chance to pause, reflect, and come together with family, friends, and community.”

“I was honoured to be elected as your Member of Parliament in July. Since then, I have enjoyed meeting people who serve our community in so many different ways.”

“From the care worker supporting the vulnerable, to the teacher shaping young lives, the farmer providing for our tables, the police officer keeping our streets safe, and the small business owner serving their customers with pride – these everyday acts of hard work and kindness form the backbone of our society. They are a source of hope and strength, whatever challenges may come.”

“This spirit of service and community is something we can all carry into the New Year with optimism and resolve.”

“I hope this Christmas will bring happiness and warmth to those celebrating with loved ones, comfort to those missing someone special, and gratitude to those who continue to work through Christmas – from our NHS staff and carers to our emergency services, our Armed Forces, and all those who keep our country running.”

“As we celebrate Christmas and turn the page to 2025, I wish everyone across the Bridgwater Constituency a very Merry Christmas and a happy, healthy, and peaceful New Year.”

Dog rescued from house blaze as crews from Burnham-On-Sea and Bridgwater called
Met Office issues new warning for winds of up to 70mph in Burnham area on Sunday

