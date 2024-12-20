Dog rescued from house blaze as crews from Burnham-On-Sea and Bridgwater called

Burnham-On-Sea fire crews were called out to help tackle a house blaze in Bridgwater on Thursday (December 19th) where a dog was successfully rescued.

Firefighters were called to a bungalow that caught fire at 12pm after smoke was spotted blowing from the conservatory to the far side of the bungalow.

Crews saved a dog from the property while its owners were out at the time of the blaze.

A spokesman says: “Fire Control received a call reporting an out of control fire in a garden and mobilised one appliance from Bridgwater.”

“Subsequent calls were quickly received reporting that a property was now involved so a further two appliances were mobilised from Taunton and Burnham-On-Sea.”

“On arrival at the incident crews confirmed that smoke was issuing from a conservatory attached to the rear of a bungalow and got to work with two breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet and one safety jet.”

“One dog was rescued from property, and crews worked outside dealing with hot spots. Crews confirmed that only one further appliance was required to attend and Burnham-On-Sea were stood down.”

“In the domestic two storey property, a fire was located in a conservatory at rear of property. Crews used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet, one covering jet, one battery fan, one reciprocating saw and small tools to extinguish the fire.”

The fire service said the incident was believed to have been started accidentally.