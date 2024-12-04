9.1 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Wed Dec 04, 2024
New AI-composed song celebrating Highbridge to be performed for first time
News

New AI-composed song celebrating Highbridge to be performed for first time

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A new song celebrating Highbridge that has been composed with the help of artificial intelligence is to be performed for the first time.

Local singing group The Coastline Singers will perform the song, overseen by Daniel Birch, at the U3A coffee morning in Highbridge Community Hall on December 18th.

The lyrics are based on what people told Somerset Film they love about the town. The charity attended a U3A coffee morning earlier this year to gather the information.

Daniel, a creative technologist, then used these contributions to help make the song, assisted by artificial intelligence tools.

Mr Birch said: “I wanted to work with others to break through the wave of hesitancy that comes with using AI or any new technology and to do something out of the ordinary.”

“This felt like a way to use music, singing and technology to unite the community.”

The debut performance by the Coastline Singers will showcase the song and invite attendees to explore how AI can assist them in their own creative endeavours.

The U3A coffee morning is scheduled to run from 10am to 1pm.

