Burnham’s MP Ashley Fox joins group of local MPs meeting council leaders over ‘funding crisis’

Leaders from Somerset Council have met with the county’s seven MPs and their representatives in Westminster to ensure Somerset’s voices are heard on the national stage.

Cllr Bill Revans invited Somerset MPs – Adam Dance, Anna Sabine, Ashley Fox, Gideon Amos, Rachel Gilmour, Sarah Dyke and Tessa Munt – to the briefing and asked for their support ahead of next month’s local government finance settlement.

Cllr Revans said: “The funding crisis facing local government goes beyond Somerset but it has very real impacts on our residents, communities and businesses.”

“Regardless of party politics, we need the support of all our MPs to advocate for Somerset with the Government.”

“It was a hugely positive first meeting with representatives from all seven MPs in attendance and I am grateful for their time. By working together as a “Team Somerset” approach we stand the best possible chance of making sure our voices are heard.”

Cllr Revans was joined by Cllr Theo Butt-Philip, Lead Member for Transformation, Human Resources and Localities, and senior officers to discuss topics including Somerset Council’s current financial situation, devolution, and how national government funding allocations could impact on services in Somerset.