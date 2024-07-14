12.2 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Mon Jul 15, 2024
News

PHOTOS: Football fans crowd into Burnham-On-Sea pubs and clubs to watch Euro 2024 final

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Football fans crowded into pubs and clubs in Burnham-On-Sea on Sunday night (July 14th) to watch England take on Spain in the Euro 2024 final.

Local pubs have seen a boost in trade during recent weeks as fans watched the England side succesfully progress through to the final.

Fans were ultimately disappointed to see England beaten by Spain 2-1 in a tense game, which means England’s 58-year wait for a major men’s trophy goes on.

These were the scenes in The Railway, Ritz Social Club and Victoria Hotel on Sunday night.

