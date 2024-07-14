12.2 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Mon Jul 15, 2024
News

Met Office issues yellow weather warning for heavy rain in Burnham-On-Sea area today

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain in the Burnham-On-Sea area today (Monday July 15th).

The Burnham-On-Sea weather forecast shows a risk of torrential rain falling in the area between 12pm and 5pm as a spell of thundery weather sweeps through the region.

A Met Office spokesperson says: “Outbreaks of rain, some heavy and thundery, will spread steadily north across the area during Monday.”

“Some torrential downpours are likely in places with 15 to 20 mm falling in less than an hour and as much as 30 to 40 mm in 3 hours.”

“This is likely to lead to localised flooding, slower travel times and a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded.”

