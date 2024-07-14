PHOTOS: Burnham and Highbridge Town Band performs concert on seafront

Scores of people enjoyed a performance by Burnham and Highbridge Town Band on the town’s seafront on Sunday (14th July).
The popular brass band performed a foot-tapping programme of songs from musicals, films and other memorable tunes next to the Bay View Cafe.
The concert is part of the band’s ongoing season of performances. Upcoming shows are:
Sat 10th August
Puriton Flower Show 1.30 for 2
Sat 17th August
West Huntspill Flower Show 1.30
Sun 25th August
Emergency Services Day on Burnham seafront
Sat 23rd Nov
Burnham Xmas Lights Switch-on
Early evening
Sunday 1st December
Puriton Xmas Lights on Village Green 5 p.m.
Sunday 15th December
Xmas Concert at Catholic Church in Burnham
Thursday 19th December
Gateway Club Carols at BAY Centre at 7.30 p.m.