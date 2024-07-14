PHOTOS: Burnham and Highbridge Town Band performs concert on seafront

Scores of people enjoyed a performance by Burnham and Highbridge Town Band on the town’s seafront on Sunday (14th July).

The popular brass band performed a foot-tapping programme of songs from musicals, films and other memorable tunes next to the Bay View Cafe.

The concert is part of the band’s ongoing season of performances. Upcoming shows are:

Sat 10th August

Puriton Flower Show 1.30 for 2

Sat 17th August

West Huntspill Flower Show 1.30

Sun 25th August

Emergency Services Day on Burnham seafront

Sat 23rd Nov

Burnham Xmas Lights Switch-on

Early evening

Sunday 1st December

Puriton Xmas Lights on Village Green 5 p.m.

Sunday 15th December

Xmas Concert at Catholic Church in Burnham

Thursday 19th December

Gateway Club Carols at BAY Centre at 7.30 p.m.