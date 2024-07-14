Two Burnham-On-Sea golfers win bronze medal at European Team Championships

Two Burnham-On-Sea golfers are celebrating success at the European Team Championships over the weekend.

Sisters Mimi, 22, and Patience Rhodes, 20, who are members of Burnham & Berrow Golf Club, were part of the England Women’s Team and won a bronze medal at the Real Sociedad Hípica Española Club de Campo in Spain.

The Women had a fine tournament, beating Italy 6-1 before going down 4-3 to France in the semi-finals, but managed to see off Ireland 5-2 on Saturday to finish in third place in the European Ladies’ Team Championship.

Women’s Performance Manager Becca Hembrough said: “Women’s National Coach Steve Robinson and I are really proud of the Women’s team and their resilience.”

“They dug in across seven days on a very physically demanding course in 35-degree heat. Everyone contributed to qualify strongly and despite taking a knock in the semi-finals, they bounced back when energy levels were low to beat a fighting Irish team. It’s great to be heading home with a medal.”

Pictured: England Women’s Team (Back row): Rebecca Hembrough (Women’s Performance Manager), Patience Rhodes, 20, Burnham & Berrow (Somerset), Mimi Rhodes, 22, Burnham & Berrow (Somerset), Lily Hirst, 21, Huddersfield (Yorkshire). Front row (left to right): Rosie Belsham, 22, Whitley Bay (Northumberland), Nellie Ong, 18, Eaton (Norfolk), Jess Baker, 21, Northumberland (Photo: EGA)