Mon Jul 15, 2024
PHOTOS: Burnham Football Club beats Rugby Club at charity football match

Burnham-On-Sea Rugby Club took on Burnham Football Club in their annual game of fundraising football on Sunday (July 14th).

The fixture took place at the Cassis Close Playing Fields next to the Bay Centre and saw the game finish 4-4 at full time, leading to penalties which the football club won.

Spectators lined the touchline to watch the game, which raised funds for the Highbridge and Burnham Foodbank.

Organiser Stuart Smith said: “This year’s game is expected to have raised around £400 for the Highbridge and Burnham Foodbank and our thanks go to everyone who took part and supported the day.”

“We chose to support the Foodbank to give back to the local community which generously helped us when we needed funds for urgent repairs to the clubhouse roof.”

