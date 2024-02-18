Burnham-On-Sea RNLI lifeboat crews were called out on Saturday (February 17th) to help a stricken yacht.

The crews were called out to assist a 27ft yacht with engine failure which had been returning to Burnham-On-Sea Sailing Club in the River Brue when it got into difficulities.

The owner tried to sail up the estuary but the light winds were not sufficient to give it progress against the fast outgoing tide.

HM Coastguard was notified of the engine problem and escalated the incident when the yacht was unable to make any headway.

Burnham-On-Sea RNLI crews were paged at 1.42 pm, with the Atlantic 85 lifeboat Doris Day and Brian being launched at 1.55pm. Burnham’s D class lifeboat Burnham Reach was also launched st 2.20 pm to offer support.

The stricken yacht was discovered by the Atlantic lifeboat crew in the vicinity of Burnham’s lighthouse, and they towed it to the visitor’s pontoon at Burnham Sailing club, in the River Brue.

Once the casualty craft was secured safely, both lifeboats returned to Burnham jetty for recovery and wash down by the the volunteer crews.

Burnham RNLI Helmsman Stuart Lacey said: “We discovered the yacht in the main channel, near Burnham’s iconic lighthouse, unsuccessfully trying to sail against the outgoing tide.”

“We towed the yacht back to Burnham Sailing Club, leaving it secured to the visitors pontoon.”

“The yacht was well prepared with the correct safety gear. An engine can play up at any time. The crew were pleased to see us and we were glad to be able to help.”