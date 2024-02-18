Burnham’s Treatment Rooms has opened a new permanent salon at the town’s Swim and Sports Academy.

Following on from the successful Pop up Shop before Christmas, The Treatment Rooms have decided to open a permanent salon.

Rebecca Fowler, owner, says: “We opened this as a pop up shop for our beautiful products to offer brands from Dermalogica, OPI, Mii cosmetics and Gaia skincare over the Christmas period and it was very popular.”

“We kept being asked if we were going to be offering any treatments based here and so we thought and just needed to take some time to see if we could find the right people to offer alongside our brands and products some specialist treatments and services.”

Rebecca Taylor will be running the new salon and has recently relocated to Somerset and has joined the Treatment Rooms team.

“Since starting up Head 2 Heels in 2009 and offering a range of holistic therapies, I have gained experience and broadened my knowledge across a number of ailments and discomfort within my client base,” she says.

“Using therapies such as Reflexology, Massage, Manual Lymphatic Massage, Hot Stone Massage, Ear Candling and Facials.”

“After 13 years of primary school teaching, I diverted my career path by offering Reflexology and this lead onto looking at benefits of this treatment for Children helping with asthma, constipation, colic, reflux, chest infections, glue ear, eczema, temper tantrums, bedwetting, sleep problems, stress and anxiety.”

“In babies it can help following a traumatic birth, calming colic, reflux, sleeping and feeding problem and teething.”

She adds reflexology is a treatment not only for children but of all ages, especially for older adults and gives great benefits and relief to patients in many ways.

Rebecca previously volunteered at Royal Trinity Hospice, London as part of the Complementary Therapies Team offering Reflexology to patients. Rebecca Fowler is still based at main head salon in Palmers Close, Burnham where she offer a broad range of treatments

